Burrington Estates Announces a Successful 2021

The continued strength of the South West property market and the launch of a new division in Central England made 2021 a successful year for Burrington Estates. This puts the company in a robust position moving into 2022 with a wide range of new homes developments due to launch this year.

The award-winning housebuilder, headquartered in Exeter, completed 179 homes in 2021 and kickstarted its national expansion with the help of £13.5m investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor. Founded in 2013, Burrington Estates is well known in the West Country as a creator of high quality homes carefully designed to suit modern lifestyles. It has delivered over 700 new homes to date, with ambitious targets of reaching 600 homes per annum by 2025.

“We are in an optimistic position as 2021 draws to a close thanks to a very buoyant property market throughout the past year. While the initial buyer boost which followed the start of the pandemic stabilised, prospects for 2022 look positive with sustained buyer demand both in the South West and across the country. A typical Burrington Estates development really hits the sweet spot, combining excellent edge-of-village, semi-rural locations with premium quality design and finishes that really appeal. Buyers are well aware that they have to be willing to move quickly and potentially buy off-plan if they want to secure their home of choice,” said Mark Edworthy, Managing Director at Burrington Estates.

Central to Burrington Estates’ growth strategy is its expansion into the Midlands and Home Counties with the launch of its new Central division. Its first development outside the South West was Tilehurst Green in Binfield, a community of 60 new homes that recently launched off-plan. The expanding Central division will launch two developments in Oxfordshire in early 2022 – a collection of 21 homes in Deddington will be available off-plan from January and also a new homes scheme in Carterton that will be launched in March. Show homes for both will follow later in the spring / summer.

Devon and Cornwall have always been Burrington Estates’ heartland and its recent success in the region was bolstered by the post-pandemic surge in buyers moving to the South West. At Harbour Reach development in Fowey, Burrington Estates sold and completed all 46 private and affordable homes during 2021, creating a popular and attractive new community. Other success stories include Ash Tree Cross at Carnon Downs in Truro where the sale of seven private and seven affordable homes completed earlier in the year; and Stowford Mill in Ivybridge where the first three phases sold out by the summer. In total, Burrington Estates completed 118 private homes and 61 affordable homes in the South West in 2021.

Strong demand for high quality homes in the South West looks set to continue into 2022 and Burrington Estates has several exciting new developments coming soon to meet this demand. At its landmark Winslade Park development near Exeter, the housebuilder will unveil a collection of 40 luxury apartments overlooking the Grade II listed manor, and 38 prestigious new build houses in the grounds of the estate. Other exciting new releases include the second phase of the highly successful EXIII development in Topsham, as well as significant new homes developments in Hayle, Bude and Bovey Tracey.

Burrington Estates has built its reputation on creating high quality homes and attractive, enduring communities with a strong sense of place. From medium to large scale developments, high-quality mixed-use schemes, luxury individual homes and careful renovations, developments span a wide range of property types. It carefully tailors its homes to the needs of buyers to suit evolving lifestyles and places emphasis on the quality of design, build and specification, as well as ensuring market leading levels of customer satisfaction.