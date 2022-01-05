CADDICK CONSTRUCTION ON SITE FOR NETWORK SPACE PHASE TWO OF TUNSTALL ARROW DEVELOPMENT IN NORTH WEST

Scheme will deliver further 109,250 sq. ft industrial space along with 200 jobs

Network Space has appointed Caddick Construction to deliver the £9.5m Phase Two of its Tunstall Arrow scheme after securing unanimous planning approval in the summer.

The second phase of the Tunstall Arrow development will provide an additional 109,250 sq. ft of industrial workspace on the 8-acre plot, bringing an additional 200 jobs to the area. The buildings will be ready for occupation in Autumn 2022.

Acquired by Network Space in 2013, the Tunstall Arrow site is a 28-acre former colliery site adjoining the A527 (James Brindley Way) in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent. The scheme is close to the A500, with access to Junction 16 of the M6 only minutes away.

Phase Two comprises of five detached, self-contained, units ranging from 13,000 up to 30,000 sq. ft, bringing the long-term brownfield site back into productive employment use. The transformation will also include significant remediation to address historic coal workings and disused mine shafts.

Caddick Construction started on site in November 2021 and will deliver the high-specification business premises for industrial or logistic uses. This follows quickly on from the demand seen for Phase One which opened early in 2019. It is currently fully let to a host of international tenants such as: the Dutch tool and equipment hire company Boels Rental, German global delivery service DHL Express, Australian fleet management company SG Fleet Group.

Tunstall Arrow is a priority development for one of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, being one of the six sites in the Ceramic Valley Enterprise Zone.. The CVEZ is one of 48 enterprise zones across the UK with the potential to create up to 6,700 jobs. The zone covers 3.3 million sq. ft of commercial space across six key sites along the A500 corridor.

Simon Peters, Development Director at Network Space, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Caddick Construction and to see work start on site . Phase Two will build on the success of Tunstall Arrow Phase One which has enjoyed full occupancy since opening. It has been particularly popular with international companies seeking a prime business location in the North West.

“Logistics and industrial demand continues to be extremely strong across the North West,” he added. “Tunstall Arrow will attract further inward investment and secure hundreds of new jobs for the Stoke-on-Trent.”

Ian Threadgold, Managing Director of Caddick Construction (North West) said: “We are delighted to be working again with Network Space on another exciting scheme that brings so many economic benefits to the North West. The team are keen to bring this brownfield site back to life, particularly with the additional challenges posed by the former colliery workings.”

Caddick Construction is currently working with Network Space on the £15m Spitfire Court, Triumph Business Park, Speke, which is delivering 12 Grade A industrial units ranging in size from 3,000 to 34,000 sq. ft. This project is due to complete by early 2022.

Network Space has been providing industrial workspace and warehousing for almost 40 years and intends to deliver 2.5 million sq. ft of industrial property over the next five years.

Tunstall Arrow Phase Two is expected to be completed in Autumn 2022.