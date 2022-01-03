Manchester-based property developer, CERT Property, has submitted a planning application with Salford City Council for its innovative 30-storey, community living project.

A total of 402 homes would be provided within the OMI-designed community living scheme. The project will comprise of 3 floors of extensive resident amenity space, 261 co-living studios, 126 apartments, 15 boutique penthouses, and a sky bar on the top 2 floors offering the best vistas across the Quays.

Located to the east of Salford Quays, overlooking the Manchester Ship Canal and expansive waterfront, Clippers Quay will add a new and iconic landmark to the MediaCityUK skyline. The first 11 stories of the build have been purposefully designed to represent the dockside warehouses, with red bricks and dark grey balconies, a nod to the area’s industrial history. In contrast, the upper reflective, unitised glass tower will become a beacon for the development. At the very top of the development will be a stand-out sky bar, open to both residents and the public and built over two floors.

Once completed, Clipper’s Quay will be CERT’s flagship development; a pioneering property that hones in on a new way of living, a space that joins up living, working, and socialising; a lifestyle destination on your doorstep.

“Community living at Clippers Quay aims to recreate the community spirit of old, in a contemporary environment. We envisage a new way of living, not just a place to live but an entire lifestyle – one that puts the residents of the building at the heart of everything,” commented Howard Lord, Managing Director of CERT.

CERT has plans for a unique hub of social amenity spaces, inspired to help tenants meet like-minded people and build a community through shared experiences and interests. Amenities will include a boutique café and lounge, cycle storage and repair workshop, a health-conscious restaurant, wellness, meditation and quiet spaces, fitness and yoga studios, co-working space, gaming, games and cinema room, auditorium space for talks and events and a roof terrace and sustainable allotment.

Our community living vision has been two-years in the making and we’re really proud that Clippers Quay is the first location we will be bringing our vision to life. We want to recapture that civic and community pride like you would find in the terraced streets of old in Salford and many cities and towns across the UK,” Lord continued.

“We consulted the general public in early November and have thoroughly considered their feedback before completing our submission. We’ve even refined our visuals of the scheme to give a clearer view of the design and materials used in the unitised glass tower.”

The development team for Clippers Quay includes DOMIS, OMI Architects, landscape architects Layer Studio, structural engineer Renaissance, fire engineer Design Fire Consultants, project manager Artal, planning consultant Enabl, M&E engineer Ridge and SEC Newgate.