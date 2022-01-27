Clowes Developments Appoints Winvic for Two Further Industrial Warehouses Under NFU Mutual Deal

Following the recent news that Winvic Construction Ltd has been appointed to construct two industrial facilities at Castlewood Business Park for Clowes Developments, the leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects has now also won the contract to deliver two more industrial warehouses at East Midlands Distribution Centre (EMDC).

The industrial facilities located at Castle Donington are part of the landmark deal between Clowes Developments and NFU Mutual, a transaction to develop six logistics facilities throughout the UK worth in the region of £100 million. The two large scale industrial warehouses will be located adjacently on the central plot of land running through the middle of the wider business park. The units will be directly opposite the enormous one million sq ft M&S distribution centre which spans the length of a half mile long road.

EMDC190 is a 190,000 sq ft unit with over 10,000 sq ft of office space over two floors, comprising a 15m haunch height, 18 loading bays and associated welfare facilities for staff. EMDC280, also 15m in height, is 280,000 sq ft and has 17,000sq ft of two-storey office space and 26 loading bays. Both properties will have their own secure compound and parking spaces including electric charging points.

Winvic Construction Director, Ben Shearman, said: “Having just announced our appointment by Clowes Developments for the construction of two warehouse units at Castlewood Business Park, this second ground-breaking ceremony within a matter of days illustrates how robust our long-term partnership is with the Clowes team. We’re delighted they have every confidence in us to deliver two further high-quality industrial spaces safely and quickly at the East Midlands Development Centre site in Derbyshire, and now it’s up to us to once again exceed expectations.”

Paul Shanley, Consultant at Clowes Developments, commented: “Since our ownership of EMDC began we have continually bought world class businesses to the development. Thousands of jobs have been generated on the former power station site and we endeavour to deliver further regeneration with the remaining plots at the site. The addition of two brand-new units for NFU Mutual – which will be delivered by long-term construction partner Winvic – will bring a new dimension to the site and we are confident the new occupiers will benefit from all that EMDC and its locality has to offer.”

Winvic is also constructing two industrial units in Corby for Clowes Developments and is delivering the first phase of groundworks, highways and utility infrastructure works at Fairham, a new £800 million sustainable neighbourhood in Nottingham, which Clowes is delivering in partnership with Homes England. Visit https://fairhamlife.co.uk/vision/ to see the latest 360 aerial progress on site.

For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit Twitter @WinvicLtd – and LinkedIn.