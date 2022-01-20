CONSORTIUM BREAKS GROUND ON 4,500 HOME THORPEBURY DEVELOPMENT

A housebuilding consortium comprising Davidsons Homes, William Davis Homes and David Wilson Homes has now broken ground on the first phase of 574 homes, open space and infrastructure at the Thorpebury development to the North-East of Leicester.

Developer CEG, the landowner and the consortium exchanged contracts earlier this year to bring forward much-needed homes, including affordable housing, in Charnwood.

This phase of the development, known as Thorpebury-in-the-Limes, will provide a comprehensive mix of housing, high-quality landscaping and green spaces including sports pitches, play areas, parkland and new walking and cycling routes.

A new haul road and temporary bridge have been delivered to facilitate construction with access from Hilltop Road avoiding local villages. Earthworks, infrastructure and utilities will be delivered between now and the end of the year with work starting on housing construction in the new year. The first homes will be ready for occupation in late Summer 2022.

Transport initiatives will also be delivered in nearby Barkby and Barkby Thorpe to reduce speeds and make travel through the village safer. There will also be financial contributions made for new education provision and other transport improvements.

Will Martin, area manager at CEG, explains: “Three high quality housing partners have been selected to deliver the first phase. Along with the high-quality landscaping and open space, this will ensure an exemplary and characterful development.”

CEG and the consortium have worked closely with Charnwood Borough Council to deliver a strategic approach to the design of this first phase, which will provide a mix of homes ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, including affordable homes.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to deliver high-quality properties to Leicestershire homebuyers and invest in this growing community in Charnwood.

“Exciting plans are in place for the development and we’re looking forward to seeing this community progress.”

Jason Glover, Operations Director for Davidsons Homes, said: “We are delighted to work alongside CEG to deliver 217 one to five-bedroom homes at Thorpebury-in-the-Limes, including 43 affordable properties. This is set to be a flagship development in a fantastic location, including plenty of green open space, brand-new facilities and, of course, high-quality housing.”

Guy Higgins, Managing Director at Loughborough-based William Davis Homes, said: “As regional builders, we’re passionate about creating high-quality homes and thriving communities in Leicestershire. We’re delighted to be involved in this very important development.”

As a Charnwood business, William Davis Homes is already a major local employer and user of local suppliers. This includes the recruitment of Leicestershire teenagers to the company’s award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

Adjoining the city, Thorpebury is close to existing employment, services and public transport links. Thorpebury will make a significant contribution towards meeting the Borough’s housing needs over the next 15 years.

This private sector led development is forecast to create 3,500 construction jobs and 3,200 permanent jobs within the development, benefiting the local economy.

Over the course of the development, which could be around 30-years, Thorpebury will ultimately deliver three distinct neighbourhoods comprising:

A package of early interventions and traffic calming in Barkby and Barkby Thorpe. A multimillion-pound package of further transport improvements including a north-west link road between Barkby Lane/the A607 with a bridge across the railway line to reduce vehicle movements in the villages and a southern link road with an extension and improvements to Hamilton Park.