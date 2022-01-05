Decision Record: Specialists appointed to take forward Yorkshire Cruise Terminal project

Hull City Council has today published a decision record that confirms that Royal HaskoningDHV has been appointed to provide planning consultancy support for the delivery of the Cruise Hull Yorkshire terminal project.

The appointment of the specialist international firm comes following an open tender process in which bids were assessed on a ‘best value’ basis combining both price and quality.

As a result of this process, the council will now be able to progress the project in completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA), and subsequently submit a planning application in 2022 for the Sammy’s Point site.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council said:

“Hull needs a dedicated cruise facility in the heart of the Old Town so that we can greet cruise passengers with a five-star welcome and an immediate experience of Hull, in addition to the region’s world class visitor attractions.

“This could also be a carbon reduction measure, reducing the need for journey to south coast ports.

“A new cruise facility would be a huge boost to our plans to increase tourism and create new jobs, therefore this appointment is welcomed.”

The proposed design includes Shore-Side Electricity as a carbon reduction measure which allows cruise ship operators to turn off ship engines while in port and rely on more efficient power systems to reduce overall emissions.

Work will begin immediately to progress the scheme at a total cost of £ 182,185, running until 2025.