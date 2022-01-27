Eco-friendly housing scheme wins coveted award

Leading UK placemaker, United Living New Homes, has been awarded a Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award for its innovative eco-friendly housing development at Shaldon Road, Bristol.

The award recognises outstanding developments that have consistently delivered quality workmanship and displayed exceptional site management. Throughout the year, only 100 developments from across the UK are expected to receive this prestigious award – about 4% of the total number of sites inspected by Premier Guarantee.

The Shaldon Road development captured the judge’s attention for the high quality of the new homes and the excellent standard of site management, craftsmanship, health & safety performance, site tidiness and general cooperation with the inspectors.

As a winner of the Quality Recognition Award, United Living New Homes will be considered for this year’s National Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards, scheduled to take place in the summer.

On behalf of leading social housing provider, Brighter Places – and supported by Bristol City Council, Bristol Community Land Trust and Homes England – the £10 million eco-friendly scheme has seen land south of Morris Road, transformed into a carefully designed sustainable community.

Built to ‘PassiveHaus’ principles, the energy-efficient properties will provide a high level of tenant comfort, while using very little energy for heating and cooling and minimising each home’s carbon footprint. The development will include two, three, and four bedrooms houses with a mixed tenancy of shared ownership and affordable rent.

Solar PV panels will also feature at the development, further reducing costs and a green transport plan which includes electric car charging points, a car share scheme and improved pedestrian and cycle access. Communal green space around the homes is also being created with a dedicated and protected green corridor to enhance biodiversity by providing a safe space for wildlife.

The ultra-green project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Jason Ivens, Project Manager, United Living New Homes, said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive this Quality Recognition Award for our Shaldon Road development. It is testament to the dedication, efforts and care of the entire team working on the project.

“These eco-friendly properties are a reflection of our company’s wider commitment to deliver high quality, sustainable new homes that suit the needs of the local communities in which we build”.

Ian Granger, Account Manager, Premier Guarantee, said: “What a great team effort from Jason and his colleagues, achieving a fantastic product on a challenging site using new and innovative solutions. They are worthy Quality Recognition Award winners”.