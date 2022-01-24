Euramax helps ilke achieve “the best possible outcome”

Stylish, high-quality products matched with outstanding quality control and a seamless delivery process are just some of the reasons why leading uPVC window and door manufacturer Euramax Solutions has been chosen as a main supplier of modular home manufacturer ilke Homes.

Based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, ilke Homes manufactures up to 2,000 modular homes every year for local authorities, housing associations, developers and private investors, and can produce a home in just 15 days, with four modules coming off the production line each day.

“In order to increase our output, we needed to collaborate with like-minded suppliers, and for the past two years, Euramax has really understood our manufacturing processes,” comments ilke Homes Procurement Manager Rachel Kaye.

“In addition to supplying us with high-quality products, Euramax provides an excellent, efficient delivery service, really allowing us to streamline and get the most out of our production processes.”

Working from a state-of-the-art 205,000 square foot manufacturing facility, Euramax Solutions manufactures high-quality uPVC and aluminium windows and doors that are the perfect fit for modular buildings.

The company delivers all its products in stillages, minimising product damage during transportation, while also eliminating unnecessary plastic waste.

Module identification numbers (MINs) are also provided for each stillage – these are specific to the windows and doors for each house and module type, ensuring products can be installed without hassle.

Rachel continues: “Communication between everyone in the modular supply chain is vital to success, and thanks to regular monthly meetings and consistent input from Euramax’s technical team, we’ve been able to continue successfully producing modular homes.

“Apart from being a reliable, trustworthy supplier, Euramax has allowed us to achieve the best possible outcome for our products.”

Euramax Solutions Managing Director Nick Cowley comments: “Removing the complexity from supply chains, reducing production costs and increasing productivity is what we do every day for our clients in the modular construction sector.

“Since partnering with ilke Homes, we’ve been delighted to supply such a big name in this market with our products.

“We’re delighted that the company is happy with both our products and our delivery service, something we are very proud of.

“It’s a real testament to our hard work and commitment, and we look forward to working with ilke Homes for many years to come.”

For more information, call 0330 1340 290 or visit www.euramaxuk.com/