Fenestration professionals urged to go ‘above and beyond’ on windows security

With an estimated 65,000 burglaries reported between July and September 2021[2], a windows expert is imploring installers and fabricators to re-evaluate the security credentials of their frames and hardware and seek further assurances from regulatory bodies.

According to ONS[3], one in five burglars will enter a property via a window. Paired with findings from a recent survey which found that over a third of Brits feel a greater need to protect the security of their homes, compared to before the pandemic[4], quality windows will be a key safeguard against burglars.

Windows in English dwellings must currently comply with Approved Document Q (ADQ) of the Building Regulations concerning security, for example by meeting the PAS24:2016 security standard. However, an added layer of credibility can be provided through meeting requirements set out by Secured by Design (SBD). The official police security initiative, SBD works with manufacturers and standards authorities to ensure security standards are current and updated in line with emerging crime trends.

With burglary statistics anticipated to rise as people spend more time outside their homes Mark Gajda, Head of Technical Services at REHAU, is appealing to fenestration professionals to consider these higher-level security standards when specifying frames.

“Security is a key concern for many building occupants because we all want to feel safe in the space we live,” he explains. “Burglaries are likely to rise post-pandemic, so window professionals must go above and beyond to provide solutions that meet this need. With this in mind, we’ve extended our support for tradespeople by joining the SBD initiative, providing installers, fabricators and building applicants alike with further peace-of-mind on the performance of frames.”

To gain approval against SBD requirements, products must have passed enhanced security testing to PAS 24:2016. This is completed at a UKAS test centre and requires subsequent submission of relevant reports, which sets SBD aside from ADQ.

Mark continued: “REHAU has always put strong emphasis on ensuring our products are tested against all fenestration industry requirements to give building users peace of mind. With the addition of the SBD logo, project and building managers have an extra layer of quality assurance.”

“Because homeowners and building occupants may be concerned about burglaries, they deserve the reassurance that the elements making up their home offer adequate levels of security. This is why it’s vital for windows suppliers such as REHAU to keep an eye on how they can exceed the minimum standards of security.”

Secured by Design Development Office Hazel Goss said: “It has been a pleasure to sign contracts with REHAU Ltd as a new member based in Herefordshire. They offer a fantastic collection of windows and doors on various ranges. I am looking forward to many years working alongside them.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.rehau.com/uk-en/approvals

