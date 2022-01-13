Firethorn Trust appoints Glencar Construction on prime logistics development in Peterborough.

The appointment is Glencar’s first to be awarded by Firethorn Trust and reflects the growing customer confidence in the business.

Glencar, a construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors has today announced that it has been appointed by real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust onto a 21-acre site, Peterborough South at Kingston Park in Hampton.

The development will create circa 500,000 sq ft of logistics space across three units, and is expected to be complete by late 2022.

The scheme will be delivered to net-zero carbon in construction and target an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating, with a sustainable infrastructure that features more than 40,000 sq. ft. of photovoltaic arrays as standard, 48 electric vehicle charging points, and 15% roof lighting.

Purchased from O&H Properties earlier this year, the Kingston Park site sits adjacent to existing occupiers including Amazon, IKEA and DART. It offers excellent connectivity, being located within two miles of the A1 (M) at Junction 17.

Commenting on the appointment Glencar Managing Director London and South Roy Jones said: “Our team is now mobilised and it’s great to be getting underway at the Peterborough South scheme, our first for Firethorn Trust.

We are delighted to be supporting Firethorn to achieve its vision of a quality, modern, sustainable logistics park with facilities and amenities that will benefit both occupiers and employees.”

Also commenting, Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “We were impressed by Glencar’s considerable track record in delivering high-quality facilities of this nature, and look forward to working closely with the team to bring our vision for Peterborough South to life.

“This highly-specified, net-zero carbon development has been designed to continue driving investment and employment opportunities within what has become one of the UK’s fastest growing regions. We are now in prime position to bring the scheme forward at pace, as we look to quickly meet increasing occupier demand for quality, sustainable and flexible logistics spaces.”

Peterborough South joins a number of strategic development sites across the UK for Firethorn, including Northampton Cross in Milton Ham and Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard as well as new acquisitions at Ellesmere Port and Barnsley, taking the developer’s current development pipeline to over 3m sq. ft.

All enquiries for Peterborough South should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents, Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton.