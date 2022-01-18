GMI Construction Group appoints Lee Powell to new CEO role

Appointment central to realising its long-term vision for sustainable growth

GMI Construction Group PLC has appointed Lee Powell to the newly created role of Chief Executive Officer to realise its vision of long-term sustainable growth.

One of the UK’s largest independent construction companies in the North of England and The Midlands, it is preparing to expand into other regions and sectors and the new CEO will implement a strategy of achieving constant and controlled growth while maintaining its debt free status.

The company, which has offices in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Teesside, is forecasting an annual turnover in excess of £350m for 2022 and has already secured £300m worth of opportunities.

Lee, previously the company’s Divisional Managing Director for Yorkshire, has already overseen exceptional growth in Yorkshire, together with its recent expansion into the North East region – establishing an office in Stockton-on-Tees, with a dedicated team of local professionals headed by a newly appointed Operations Director.

GMI Construction Group, which provides specialist design and build capabilities spanning multiple sectors, is currently involved in a range of high-profile projects, including:

£200M development to create a train manufacturing plant, infrastructure and rail supply chain village for Siemens Mobility in Goole, East Yorkshire

£30M office building at Thorpe Park, Leeds

437,000 sq. ft fulfilment centre for an online fashion retailer at Fradley Park in Lichfield, Staffordshire

A new-build residential block comprising 259 apartments over 11 storeys, forming part of the £200M Becketwell regeneration scheme in Derby

£30M extension to a helicopter manufacturing facility

It already counts major companies and significant brands such as Tritax Symmetry, St Modwen, Scarborough Group, Graftongate, St James Securities, The Alumno Group, Opus North, HBD, Peel Land & Property, Muse, Legal & General, and Evans Property Group among its clients.

David Shann, Chief Executive of GMI’s parent company Highgrove Group PLC, said: “Lee’s appointment to this newly-created CEO role underlines our commitment to strengthen and grow our presence in the regions where we already operate, as well as looking towards developing new opportunities.

“As CEO, we believe Lee has the experience, energy and ability to take GMI to the next level.

Equally at home on site or in the boardroom, he has already proven to be a major driver within the business and is responsible for helping create our enviable reputation for delivering quality developments on time and within budget.”

Lee Powell, CEO of GMI Construction Group, said: “I’m enormously proud to become CEO of GMI Construction Group, a role which is focused on growing our presence in our operating regions and facilitating growth of the business in a controlled and sustainable manner.

“As the UK continues to level up across all of its key regions, I want to ensure GMI is right at the heart of that growth and powering forward with our expert team of industry leading professionals who continue to deliver excellence on project after project.

“I am however consciously aware that GMI needs to implement that growth byretaining those values that has delivered success to this company and our clients. These include using local suppliers and sub-contractors whenever possible, as well as creating educational opportunities, to bring maximum economic benefit to the communities we are operating in.”