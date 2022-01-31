Green light for first phase of Begbroke Science Park expansion

New research buildings will meet innovation needs of the future

Oxford University Development (OUD) today confirms reserved matters planning consent has been granted for the first phase of its Begbroke Science Park expansion, which comprises two new state-of-the-art research buildings.

This first phase of the scheme will bring forward new research facilities for the University’s Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences departments and associated groups, as well as providing space to incubate spin-out companies. The two buildings, totalling 12,500 sq. m., will house both academic and commercial research at the Science Park, north of Oxford.

The development will also deliver improvements to sustainable transport infrastructure, as well as soft and hard landscaping and public art integrated into the landscape.

Anna Strongman, CEO, Oxford University Development, said:

“This first phase of our vision to progress the design and development standards of Begbroke Science Park is one step closer to realisation thanks to the consent granted today. These new research facilities will be fit for the future needs of our research community, by providing high quality spaces for innovative work and collaboration.”

OUD is a property development company set up under the £4bn joint venture between the University of Oxford and Legal & General Capital.

Bolstering its long-term pension commitments by creating real assets which provide new jobs, housing, productivity and wage growth. Legal & General has invested over £30bn in levelling-up regional economies throughout the UK. This includes forming major partnerships with local and central governments, universities and local businesses in place such as Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as Oxford.

OUD is collaborating with Bruntwood SciTech as Development Manager for the first phase.