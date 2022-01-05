Housebuilder on Track to Smash Sales Targets for 2022

Davidsons Homes South Midlands has already secured over half of its projected sales for 2022 – before the year has even begun. A surge in demand during the second half of this year has seen the Blisworth-based housebuilder not only meet its benchmark for 2021 ahead of schedule but also achieve 56 per cent of its target for next year.

With new sales offices due to launch at developments in Meppershall and Biddenham in 2022, the housebuilder is expecting the high demand and strong sales to continue well into the new year.

“To be entering a new year with over 50 per cent of our projected sales for the forthcoming 12 months already achieved is completely unprecedented for us as a region. It is a reflection not only of the exceptionally high level of demand for homes in the South Midlands but also our success in meeting the needs of housebuyers whose priorities have shifted markedly since the start of the pandemic. Spacious family homes represent a core part of our product mix, and these have proved particularly popular with people seeking more space due to the rise in homeworking,” said Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands.

“Location has also been a key factor in the strong sales rates across our developments. We build in carefully selected locations which offer an attractive setting and enviable quality of life – things which have become even more highly sought after over the past 18 months.

“Demand has been especially high towards the back end of the year. We met our 2021 target in November and around half of the forward sales for next year have taken place within the past three months. We therefore expect this momentum to continue well into the new year, so would advise anyone interested in buying a new home with us in 2022 to act quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Davidsons Homes South Midlands is currently building and selling new homes at developments in Hanslope in Buckinghamshire, Houlton near Rugby, Meppershall in Bedfordshire, Rushden in Northamptonshire, and Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

A sales office and showhome are due to open at the Woodlands Rest development in Meppershall in January, while the first homes at a new site in Biddenham will go on sale later in the year.