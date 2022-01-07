How to have the perfect wall decoration in your home

One of the most important elements in a house are the walls. This is where you can see what kind of house it is and, above all, what kind of style and design it should have.

This is because there are often things that are out of place, a sign that the attention paid to the furnishings is not up to standard. In fact, it is not uncommon to find minimalist styles but multicoloured, almost baroque walls.

In such cases, it means that the fact that the walls are an integral part of the home is not taken into account.

Same style as the room you have them in

When deciding which exclusive wall stickers to put up, you have to start from the source. We said it at the beginning, and now we’ll say it again: before choosing which ones to put, it’s important to understand the style of the house. Because it’s really bad to see a meaningless mix of styles that only lead to confusion.

That’s not to say it can’t be done, of course. But you have to make sure that everything is done in a linear way and, perhaps, in steps. So, if the style of the house is baroque, it is unthinkable to create a minimal style for the walls. Or, if you want to do it, it is important to rely on someone expert who can create a winning mix. And that will leave your guests stunned.

A touch of customisation never hurts

Make something unique! Want personalised wall stickers to make everything special? You need to follow two basic points. The first is to see where you need to apply them. It’s one thing to put them in the baby’s room and another in the bedroom.

In the first case, in fact, top priority is given to cartoons or, in any case, anything specific to children. In the second case, you should focus on something more mature. So maybe a trip you’ve taken or an experience you’re particularly fond of.

Or a map of a city you’ve seen, or even a continent. This is just an idea, but the theme can also be something else, not necessarily about travels.

In any case, the advice is always to personalise with a certain criteria because, even in this case, it must absolutely not ‘clash’ with the style and design of your home.

Of course, it’s not easy. But you have to succeed. Otherwise, you will get exactly the opposite effect.

Pay attention to quality

This seems trivial, but in fact it is not at all. Quality is crucial and if you only look at the price you won’t always be able to find the right solution. And you will realise this when you want to change the wall to put in another one. Because you will see that there may be stains on the wall when you remove them. Those stains that were difficult to remove and that you let slide. Also, it’s going to be really difficult to take it off because it could tear in an instant. These are all complications that you would not have if you choose a quality product. As much as you spend, you get. It’s always like that. In all fields, even in this one.