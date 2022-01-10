Influential electrical body SELECT welcomes 8 industry organisations into the fold as founder members of new Associate Membership scheme

Influential electrical body SELECT has launched a new Associate Membership scheme that will give manufacturers and service providers the chance to become part of Scotland’s largest construction trade association.

Eight leading industry organisations have already signed up as founder members of the new scheme rolled out by the campaigning trade body for the electrical sector in Scotland.

As well as offering Associate Members a wide range of benefits, the initiative will also allow them to build beneficial relationships with SELECT’s 1,260 member businesses, who between them have an annual turnover of around £1 billion.

Iain Mason, Director of Membership & Communications at SELECT

Iain Mason, Director of Membership & Communications at SELECT, said: “Associate Member schemes are frequently used by modern trade associations to help develop a mutually complementary network of industry-specific partners.



“Designed to accommodate organisations who don’t meet the usual criteria of membership, our new scheme will give some of the industry’s biggest names the opportunity to ally themselves with an established and successful trade body.

“At the same time it will allows us trade to build stronger relationships with organisations that can offer relevant and useful services to our members.”

The eight founding members of the new SELECT scheme are:

Aico – European market leader in home life safety

Flexel – manufacturer of innovative electric heating systems and accessories

Linian – innovative UK manufacturer of cable-fixing products

Luceco Group – global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality electrical products

Megger – industry leader in electrical test and measurement

simPRO – leading job management software solution for service, project and maintenance contractors

Tala Training – leading provider of health and safety training and consultancy services

Thorn Lighting – internationally leading supplier of integral lighting solutions.

Mr Mason said: “The response to our new category of membership has been extremely positive, with these leading enterprises enthusiastically signing up well before the official launch.

“We are delighted that so many well-respected industry names have already joined us and we look forward to welcoming many more in the weeks and months to come.”

The scheme, which was formally launched on January 1, is open to service providers, manufacturers and any other commercial organisations related to the electrical industry. They do not have to be UK-based and may have a European or international remit.

Among the benefits are a prominent logo and biography on a dedicated section of the SELECT website, networking and promotional opportunities, the chance to host webinars and events and the ability to promote goods and services via a wide range of member communications.

Associate Members will also be eligible for preferential discounts on advertising, sponsorship and events, including the association’s popular Toolbox Talk roadshows, which are due to tour Scotland in May and June after a two-year absence.

Mr Mason added: “SELECT has always been a strong advocate of collaboration and cooperation within the construction sector and we believe this new initiative will allow members and Associate Members alike to enhance and expand their networks to everyone’s benefit.”

Founded in 1900, SELECT was first trade association in the world to serve the electrical industry and is today regarded as an exemplar in the construction sector, especially in the fields of training, technical skills and communications.

It delivers a wide range of services to around 18,500 professionals and apprentices, trains more than 3,500 electricians each year, and is committed to regulation of the electrical industry for a safer Scotland.