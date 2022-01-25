Johnson Controls Joins NHS Smart Building Framework

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has been selected by the NHS for its six-year National Framework Agreement for the provision of Smart Building Solutions using the Internet of Things (IoT).

The NHS framework will advance plans to support the delivery of smart hospitals, enabling local authorities and wider public bodies to more readily procure smart building technologies, providing time and money saving efficiencies. The solutions represent a serious step change in the ambition to set a new standard in the UK’s ageing healthcare infrastructure through technical innovation.

A single supplier framework, public bodies now have the opportunity to tap into innovative buildings solutions that enable automated monitoring and control of energy use, building occupancy, and asset visibility. The NHS framework is at the forefront of bringing in new digital capabilities across hospitals in a bid to deliver superior experiences for users while decreasing energy use and emissions, in line with the UK’s ambitious net-zero objectives.

Led by The Countess of Chester Commercial Hospital Procurement Services, the NHS framework will drive the transformation of smart hospitals, creating world class facilities fit for the future and improving efficiency through data-enabled solutions that respond to the needs of patients, staff, and visitors.

Smart hospitals deliver a myriad of benefits from ensuring clean air quality for doctors and patients, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and incorporating smart systems that reduce friction and improve communications. Such technologies play a vital role in reducing costs while enhancing patient and staff satisfaction, patient care, and quality.

“We are excited to have been selected by the NHS. Our technology makes it possible to support sustainability goals at scale and has the enormous potential to shape the smart hospitals and healthcare facilities of the future. We look forward to the innovations we can bring to all occupants at every level across our healthcare sector,” said Andy Ellis, Vice President and General Manager, Johnson Controls UK&I.

Innovating hospitals with cutting edge solutions provides real world advantages. In healthcare settings, intelligent HVAC systems mean that healthcare practitioners breathe better quality air, managed automatically, leading to better decision making, crucial for improved patient outcomes. Smart IoT technologies can also enhance a raft of patient and clinician experiences, from reducing queues to controlling lighting and heating, automatic check-in to tracking of equipment, cleaning, and voice control.