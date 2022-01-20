Kawneer glazing systems help Unit 216 go platinum

Refurbished unit at Cambridge Science Park gets a top mark thanks to Kawneer glazing.

Architectural glazing systems by leading UK manufacturer Kawneer have helped to refurbish an office building at Cambridge Science Park into the city’s only platinum-rated building on the WiredScore commercial property ranking system.

Kawneer’s aluminium AA®100 zone-drained curtain wall and thermally superior AA®720 entrance doors feature on all elevations of Unit 216 at the UK’s leading science park, while AA®190 TB severe-duty doors have been used on the main entrance.

The unit was taken back to a concrete shell and rebuilt with a brick and glazed façade by main contractor Hutton Construction and is now the new home for Amgen, one of the world’s largest independent biotechnology companies.

Amgen, which focuses on R&D in Cambridge, relocated from the neighbouring Units 214 and 240, which will be remodelled and refurbished to the same standard as 216 by LGIM Real Assets, a division of Legal & General Investment Management.

Unit 216 was externally remodelled with the addition of a new second floor at a cost of £7.2 million to provide 35,746ft2 of new, Grade A offices delivered to a BREEAM “Very Good” standard.

The design by architects Broadway Malyan included projecting feature fins around the perimeter of the curtain wall on the front elevation. These were glazed into the Kawneer curtain wall by approved specialist subcontractor Elliston Steady & Hawes (Aluminium).

Elliston Steady & Hawes (Aluminium), who offered an alternative quotation using the Kawneer system, had teams of up to four operatives on site to complete the work.