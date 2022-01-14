Keepmoat Homes to Build a Community in Glenrothes

National housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, has completed on the purchase of Westwood Park, Glenrothes and will shortly embark upon an 8-year building programme to deliver 420 much needed residential homes to this new community. Keepmoat Homes will be bringing the vacant site at the north of Foxton Drive in the south of Glenrothes into positive use, providing a range of highly accessible new homes for sale, with 10% allocated for affordable housing.

The range of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses will be contemporary in style and designed to cater for a range of needs and lifestyles. Along with access links for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles within the development and to the wider area, the site will feature useable amenity space and children’s play areas, delivering a safe, pleasant and user-friendly public realm, encouraging active lifestyles and a community feel.

Planning permission for the Glenrothes development was granted by Fife Council in February 2021, and the council will work in partnership with Keepmoat Homes, Scottish Enterprise and LandTeam to deliver the site and build a thriving new community.

“We’re thrilled to have completed the purchase of the site at Westwood Park and be able to contribute to the area with plans for a thriving new community,” said Derek Wilson, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“Westwood Park is designed to respond to the local surroundings while also holding a strong character and sense of place. Using modern construction methods, the new homes will be designed to support a range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize in the community and we’re confident that the first phase will help a lot of people achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

Work on the Glenrothes development is due to start on site in Q1 2022 and it should be complete in 2030.