Key Walsall industrial development site moves a step closer to starting after securing grant funding

Development of the site – branded Parallel 113 will see the speculative development of a 113,000 sq ft grade A specification warehouse logistics unit with construction expected to commence in March.

St Francis Group has today announced that it has secured grant funding from the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership to deliver a new, speculative 113,000 sq ft warehouse/logistics scheme at a site in Walsall.

The site at Darlaston Road, branded as Parallel 113, sits within the Black Country Enterprise Zone and will create a high-quality warehouse/logistics unit, with construction set to commence in March.

The development will remediate a brownfield site of just over 2.5 hectares close to Junction 10 of the M6 which is currently undergoing a £78 million enhancement by Highways England to increase capacity and reduce congestion.

The development had already been given the green light by Walsall Council’s Planning Committee in autumn 2020 and is being developed speculatively. When occupied the scheme will provide up to 200 new jobs.

The new Darlaston train station, which also received the go ahead in 2020, is set to open on the Walsall-Wolverhampton line by 2023.

Speaking about the award of the funding St Francis Group Development Director Gareth Williams said: “We are very happy to be able to announce today the award of this multi-million-pound funding which moves construction of the Parallel 113 scheme a stage closer.

There is a chronic shortage of mid-box sized logistics accommodation currently right across the west midlands conurbation and this development will go some way to addressing that.

The building will be constructed to a Grade A standard and specification and ideally suited to a range of flexible occupier requirements. We are already fielding a strong level of interest and look forward to further announcements in due course.”

Speaking about the development, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council, Cllr Adrian Andrew said: “This decision allows us to move forward with a scheme that will provide valuable jobs and a welcome boost to the local economy. The council and its partners have invested a great deal of effort to get to this stage and I look forward to work beginning on site in the near future

This is another piece in the jigsaw of building back better in our Borough. Walsall is open for business and a great place to invest.’

*** To download a high resolution CGI of the proposed development click https://momentus.box.com/s/5g6h6oo8meon23s53i0hwkiau6meadej ***

For further information visit : www.parallel113.co.uk