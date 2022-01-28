Lee Marley Brickwork Opens New London Head Office & Graduate Hub in Notting Hill

Lee Marley Brickwork (LMB) is one of the UK’s leading integrated brickwork, scaffolding and stone sub-contractors. With premises already in Reading, Edinburgh, Leeds, and Nottingham, the company are delighted to announce the opening of their new London Head Office conveniently located in Notting Hill. Easily accessible with good transport links, Notting Hill is one of London’s most vibrant and iconic neighbourhoods.

The new headquarters operates as the ideal professional space for visiting clients and suppliers, as an effective working & training environment for graduates, and as a head office for key staff. The 3500 square foot premises offer a modern, personable environment with ample space for visiting clients and suppliers to meet with the team and where any problems can be dealt with quickly and efficiently, face to face.

The business continues to grow nationally and over the last five years has tripled in size.

Director Lee Marley comments:

“With much of the company’s business based in London and the Southeast, Notting Hill is an ideal location not just for managers and graduates, but also for visiting customers and suppliers. We’ve created a professional base and the response from clients so far has been glowing. I am also proud that we are an accredited Investors in People business and firmly believe in the ethos of putting our staff first. I want all of our workforce to believe in a future with Lee Marley and the opening of our new graduate hub is a part of that investment in our team.”

Tim McKenna, Managing Director at Dorsey Construction Materials Ltd. says:

“I recently visited Lee Marley’s new offices in Notting Hill, and I immediately thought, this is a great location. I was really impressed with how light and airy the whole place was with many workstations around the central area. The conference room was very well equipped and spacious – ideal for CPD presentations etc. Then beyond that there was a chill zone for light refreshment. I am in and out of lots of offices and this recently refurbished office is easily the best I’ve been to. This office is certainly a breath of fresh air and is most definitely the way forward”.









The state-of-the-art office is ideal for showcasing the company’s work and achievements with a large proportion of the space being made up of glass, brick, and stone, reflective of the very work the company is renowned for.





The building has a large boardroom, several informal meeting areas, and plenty of workstations ideal for hot desking or for when graduates and apprentices are office based for inductions and training. Training Manager Christian Hatherall-Good operates the Graduate and Apprenticeship Schemes, organising the rotation and managing the courses. The new London office is used by by students for theory training with small groups of 3-4 students visiting weekly.

Graduate Estimator Ben Spyvee comments: “Since joining LMB, I have gained valuable experience from working on live construction jobs and within the estimating department. This has allowed me to build valuable skills and become an important member of the team. Over the 18-month period I have worked for the company I have witnessed a large amount of investment and growth in key areas that have created an improved working environment, most notably being the opening of the new office in Notting Hill. This has provided a more enjoyable and efficient working environment for all involved. The large open spaces, meeting spots and a host of other features has formed a great hub for the company, opening opportunities to host important meetings with clients, colleagues, and suppliers. I am looking forward to the future and hopefully building on all the positives that have already been introduced.”

Michael Tame MRICS, Commercial Director at Lee Marley Brickwork says: “As we see natural growth within our business operation it was important to us to create an environment that allows our employees to achieve their full potential. A key passion of ours is our Graduate and Apprenticeship Schemes which promote young talent. The opening of our Notting Hill office will promote a friendly hub for our graduates to base themselves from. The office provides collaborative workspaces, offices and a large boardroom with state-of-the-art conference and presentation software, ideal for online and in-person training. Our clients are key to the strength of our business, and it is our intention to use this new workspace to invite our clients to and display some of our work, of which we are extremely proud of. We are excited to enter 2022 in such a fortunate position.”

For more information, please visit: www.leemarley.com. Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd, currently offers both brickwork and scaffolding apprenticeships and are investing in the next generation of tradesmen into the construction industry.