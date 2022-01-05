Legrand Signs BEAMA Climate Commitment

As part of its ongoing support for the decarbonisation of the electrical industry, Legrand has signed BEAMA’s Climate Commitment to industrial decarbonisation and sustainable product development across the whole electrical industry.

The commitment has been made to support electrical industry professionals faced with the challenge of implementing energy efficient and sustainable solutions in buildings to meet Government targets for net zero emissions by 2050.

Crucial to helping contractors and consultants deliver more sustainable buildings, signing this commitment is part of Legrand’s wider aim to drive sustainability across the UK’s electrical installations, as its CEO Pascal Stutz, explains:

“As a leading manufacturer of electrical equipment across an entire breadth of buildings, it is our responsibility to support professionals with energy efficient products and expertise across all sectors of construction to achieve sustainability targets. This forms part of our wider mission of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet.

“In signing this agreement, we want to show contractors and consultants that we are with them every step of this journey and are a trusted partner when it comes to decarbonising and futureproofing their projects.”

Beyond providing the electrical solutions and experts who can help specify and implement technologies, Legrand is also transforming its own operations to be more sustainable. For example, the company upgraded its Consett manufacturing facility using its own energy saving lighting control innovations in conjunction with solar panels to reduce the consumption of operations.

Pascal adds: “The work at Consett represents just part of our commitment to creating a more sustainable electrical industry. Not only are we demonstrating how our own technologies can help in the energy efficiency challenge, but we are also creating environments that promote wellbeing for our own people.

“Our mission is to improve lives, not only of clients and their end users, but of our own teams of experts who are key in helping customers integrate solutions in their projects. We want our people and the wider industry to be proud to work with us, and signing the BEAMA Commitment is just part of us showing how we can drive this progress forward.”