Lysander celebrates 21st anniversary with major European expansion

Lysander, the privately-owned construction consultancy, has announced a major expansion across five European markets as it seeks to satisfy continued demand across the industrial, logistics and commercial sectors.

New offices are now operating in Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris, Milan and Rotterdam adding to the company’s existing German presence where it opened in Berlin and Munich in 2020.

In the UK, Lysander has steadily grown its footprint to include offices in central London, Godalming, Northampton and Newcastle. The wider European expansion was a natural next step as Chairman James Duckworth explains:

“Since launching 21 years ago, Lysander has grown an enviable portfolio of clients and projects across the UK, Ireland, EMEA and Asia. Client relationships have expanded and strengthened as we have grown, and it made sense to invest in the long-term potential of our existing and future relationships.

“There continues to be significant demand for experienced, commercially astute technical advisors across the industrial and logistics sectors, and we’ve already seen the positive impact that investing in the German market has made since our initial launch there two years ago. We’re delighted to be further expanding our European presence with some of the very best, most experienced leaders from across the fields of project and cost management.”

Lysander has successfully delivered complex, market-leading projects for some of the best-known developers, online retailers, automotive manufacturers, data companies, financial institutions and logistics operators in the world. Lysander’s track record includes repeat work with clients such as Amazon, GLP, Google, Microsoft, BlackRock and Scannell Properties. In the UK, Lysander was appointed as Project Manager on Amazon’s LCY3 facility, a four-storey, 2.3 million sq. ft. warehouse which boasts the largest PV roof installation in the UK.

Commenting on Lysander’s future growth, Joint Managing Directors, Tim Roles and Richard May said:

‘’We are very excited about the future for Lysander. We have worked hard to establish a strong understanding of our clients’ businesses, their ambitions and the challenges that they have faced, whilst they also move into new markets. We are very much aligned with them and will continue to bring our experience, pragmatism and positive attitude to their projects to ensure successful outcomes.

“It is a testament to the Lysander team that we repeatedly work with some of the most sophisticated occupiers and developers in the world. Demand for project and cost managers with a deep and extensive knowledge in the industrial and logistics markets in particular shows no sign of abating, and we will continue to be a trusted advisor to our valued clients.”

More information on Lysander can be found by visiting: https://lysander.com/