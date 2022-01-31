MAJOR CONSTRUCTION COMPLETES AT LEADING NOTTS DEMENTIA CARE HOME  

CONSTRUCTION has completed at leading dementia care specialists Church Farm Care’s Rusticus home in Cotgrave – making its vision of expanding its revolutionary model of dementia care to include this latest location a reality.

From alterations to the internal layout of the existing building as well as the construction of brand-new elements of the site, the development will support family members living at the home to enjoy greater independence and quality of life.

Patrick Atkinson, director of Church Farm Care, said: “Seeing the site develop, from initial concepts through to delivery, has been incredibly exciting and we’re thrilled to finally be able to open the doors, not just to our family members but also to the local community.

“There’s no arguing that the past few years have been challenging for all of our staff and family members due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. So being able to celebrate Rusticus’ completion is extremely rewarding and a fantastic way to start the new year.”

The completed phase has seen the addition of Hickling Lodge, a state of the art 30 -bedroom standalone building with new lounges and lifestyle kitchens that are furnished and equipped to the highest standard.

Patrick added: “The location of Rusticus also makes a huge difference to our family members, as the surrounding woodlands help to create a sense of calm and tranquility. Everyone is looking forward to enjoying the outdoors and the walk-through aviary when spring arrives. Meanwhile, those who don’t want to venture too far will be able to benefit from bedrooms and lounges that all have views and access to outdoor patios and balconies to take in the beautiful woodland scenery.

“Our plans for this extension weren’t just about creating more comfortable and accessible environments for our family members but were also about helping to ensure they remain an integral part of the community through features that bring the public into the home. After two years in and out of lockdowns this has never been more important, and we can’t wait to be able to welcome people in the months to come.”

The development also includes a brand-new social club, Socius, which includes a cafe, hairdressers, and cinema for both residents and the community to access and enjoy.

Church Farm Care has four homes in Nottingham – three of which offer specialist dementia nursing within innovative and supportive environments.

For more information about Church Farm Care, please visit www.churchfarmcare.co.uk.