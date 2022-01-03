MHM will be presenting its fleet hire and rental equipment, including its sustainability product range, to the plant hire, tool and construction industries at the Executive Hire Show in February 2022. MHM will be the sponsor of the ‘Innovation Trail: Eco’, stand at the annual Executive Hire Show. The aim is to promote products that improve efficiency and lower emissions as part of a drive towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As a leading supplier of a range of sustainable equipment, including solar hybrid generators and diesel free, solar lighting towers, MHM will be showcasing its products across two stands, with one focusing on the Group as a whole and the second on their new initiative, the MHM ECO range.

Not only will the MHM ECO’s ‘Tomorrow’s Innovations, Today’ stand be completely paper free, but for every order placed at the stand, the company will plant a tree. In addition, those who order at the MHM Group stand will receive a complimentary sample of HVO supplied by their corporate partner, Crown Oil.

MHM will also be holding a competition at the event, with prizes including an overnight stay at Gileston Manor, a tour of the Penderyn distillery, a Penderyn / Welsh Treats Hamper, an Amazon Echo Show 8 and more.

Commenting on the Executive Hire Show, MHM Group’s Managing Director, Mat Llewellyn said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring and exhibiting at the upcoming Executive Hire Show in February 2022. This will give MHM a great opportunity to showcase our ever growing range of new equipment and demonstrate to the industry the ongoing efforts we are making to become eco-conscious.”

The company have recently celebrated a 60% growth in its workforce and recorded a 50% revenue growth, despite industry slowdown.

“It’s been an exciting year of growth for MHM. We will continue with our ambitious plans to change the playing field and market we work in. Over the last two years, we have seen a big increase in our clients’ willingness to change to greener products. We aim to help businesses all over the UK and Ireland achieve sustainable goals, including zero-emissions and lower running costs. We can’t wait to see what the next 12 months bring, both for the industry and for our team,” Matt continued.