MUIR HOMES LAUNCH THE FINAL PHASE OF LUXURY HOMES AT CASTLEBANK HOUSE

Scottish, family-run housebuilder Muir Homes, part of the Muir Group, launches the final phase of luxury homes at its exclusive development at Castlebank next week.

Treetopsis the final phase to be released at this highly sought after private development in Inverclyde which will provide 17 luxury new homes. The development offers a mix of high specification two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes on a stunning hilltop location with unparalleled views across the Clyde Estuary, Loch Gare and Loch Long.

Among the house styles available at the Treetops is the Wemyss, a beautifully designed four bedroom detached home with a spacious lounge overlooking the generous garden area. There is also the three bedroom semi detached Kinkell style with its open plan kitchen and dining room – providing the perfect centre-piece for family life – and French doors connecting to the garden at the back of the property. All properties have a master bedroom with an en-suite and electric vehicle charging points are available on site.

Castlebank, the Tree Tops is superbly located and benefits from quick access to the M8 motorway. Glasgow International Airport, Braehead shopping centre and a range of supermarkets are only a 10-minute drive from the development. There are also various preschools and primary schools in the area making it the perfect choice for growing families as well as first time buyers and downsizers.

The final phase of the development is due to officially launch this weekend.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director for Muir Homes said: “We are delighted to be launching the final phase of luxury homes at our Castlebank development following the remarkable sales success at the development to date. These thoughtfully designed homes are spacious and with their second to none hilltop location and accessible commuter links to Glasgow, we anticipate huge demand from homebuyers at Treetops.”

The new homes are designed by multi-award winning EMA Architects.



To find out more about Tree Tops, visit www.muirhomes.co.uk or call the sales team on 01475 742149.