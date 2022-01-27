Powerday delivers just shy of £30 million in social value projects

Powerday’s latest annual report produced by the independent adjudicator and auditor The Social Value Portal shows that over the past 36 months they have delivered just short of £30 million in social value projects.

Powerday’s social value is focused on four key disciplines:

Reducing the environmental impact of waste in the UK

Improving lives through education and employment

Improving lives through sport

Supporting our wider community where most needed.

Despite the limitations due to the pandemic this latest report shows that Powerday delivered in excess of 11mil. in social value projects across these four areas for the 12 months ending period to July 2021, a staggering increase of over £2 mil.(+22%) on the previous 12 month reporting period

The largest impact is delivered predominantly through its core business, delivering over £8.7million of social and local economic value (SLEV). Powerday also created just under £2million of SLEV by recycling over 20,000 tonnes of hard to recycle waste including mattresses and hard plastics and an additional £200,000 through offsetting fleet emissions making its fleet carbon neutral. The report further shows 1,000 hours spent on local school and college visits, and 600 weeks delivering apprenticeships to its employees.

Powerday’s ongoing strong commitment to supporting local communities and improving lives through sport delivered over £95,000 of social value by creating and supporting healthier, safer and more resilient communities. In addition, it donated in excess of £150,000 worth of equipment to voluntary, community and social enterprises and carrying out over 800 hours of volunteer work. The Powerday Foundation supported many boxing clubs within the year, including securing new homes for both Spelthorne Boxing Academy and Fairbairn Boxing Club. Powerday also helped Friends of Roundwood Park create a better green space for local residents and Energy Garden create a community garden at Willesden Junction station.

Edward Crossan, Chief Executive Officer said “We remain fully committed to using our sustained growth to support our local communities. The last few years have been challenging for most businesses and indeed, Powerday is no exception but we are acutely aware many in our communities have suffered so much more. It is hugely important to us that we can and do play our part to protect our planet and improve the lives of our communities”.

Having long provided extensive social value through their operations and community work, Powerday signed up to The Social Value Portal in 2019. The Social Value Portal provide an independent and verification of the above numbers. In three years of reporting Powerday have delivered almost £30million.