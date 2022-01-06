Prologis UK expands customer-facing team as demand for logistics property continues to grow

Prologis UK has appointed two new customer-facing staff to focus on maintaining and developing customer relationships as demand for logistics property continues to grow.

Will Cassar and Milena Blair will be drawing on their experience in the property and logistics sector to support customers in securing logistics facilities in the locations they need and ensuring their transition to a new property is as seamless and hassle-free as possible. They will be working with a variety of customers, large and small, including many household names such as Royal Mail, boohoo, Dunelm, Eddie Stobart and Tesco.

Both Will and Milena will be responsible for working closely with customers at all 22 Prologis Parks in the UK to deliver successful outcomes, help navigate market conditions, solve problems and provide flexibility, and support for bids and pitches. They will also be responsible for engaging with customers around initiatives such as PARKLife, training programmes and green transport schemes.

Will Cassar is joining Prologis’ Capital Deployment team and will focus on helping to grow the company’s Customer Led Development business. In his previous role at CBRE he acted for some existing Prologis’ customers, such as Dunelm, and also has experience of working with real estate teams at Geodis, LG Electronics, General Electric, and leading online retailers.

Phil Oakley, vice president, Customer Led Development at Prologis UK, said:

“Will brings a great deal of experience to support us in expanding our Customer Led Development business across the UK. Having worked with Prologis and some our customers previously, he has first-hand knowledge of our high standards when building and maintaining customer relationships. I look forward to working with Will and I am convinced that he will be an asset to the UK team and the wider business.”

Formerly at ADP, Milena Blair joined Prologis in November 2021 as of Real Estate and Customer Experience manager for London and the Southeast. Her role focuses on developing and strengthening customer relationships within the region, the development of Prologis Essentials business lines, and helping to build the PARKLife experience for the benefit of customers in the region. She has a particular focus on community outreach, social responsibility and sustainability.

Stuart Davies, real estate and customer experience lead at Prologis UK, said:

“Milena is an important addition to our team, and she brings a wealth of experience in areas such as client management, customer care and supporting the introduction of new business lines. These attributes are already proving to be important assets and we are delighted to have Milena onboard.”