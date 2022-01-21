REGIONALLY SIGNIFICANT MAJOR EMPLOYMENT SITE RECEIVES PLANNING CONSENT

Doncaster MBC has granted Leeds based Wilton Developments Outline Planning consent for up to 3.52 Million sq ft of Logistics and Industrial space on 180 acres adjacent to Junction 6 of the M18 at Thorne, Doncaster.

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire Wilton Developments has recently completed its c. 300,000 sq ft Enterprise 36 scheme at Tankersley (J36 of the M1), delivering four warehouse and industrial units to occupiers including Williams Rowland, Dura and USL Group. Two of the buildings were acquired by CBRE Investment Management for one of its discretionary funds. Wilton is active across the north of England specialising in office and industrial development and investment.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, comments: “We are looking forward to bringing forward this key employment site within the Northern Powerhouse. We are programmed to be on-site later this year with delivery of the first buildings in 2023. Further detail and updates on our plans will be available shortly”.