Granite and quartz worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has been appointed by Formation Group PLC to provide the worktop materials for two high profile projects in London, Tottenham.

Comprising of an apartment block in Tottenham Hale’s Berol Yard and phase two housing for Ashley Gardens in the London Borough of Haringey, the constructions by Berkley Square Developments have provided more than £1 million worth of work to Roann Limited to supply and fit high-quality, durable worktops.

The team specified 166 units of Cosentino Silestone Lusso worktops with splashbacks for Berol Yard to complete the high-level finish seen throughout the build, and 310 units to Ashley Gardens.

“We have always found the Roann team to be professional, pro-active and an efficient organisation. Both projects at Wembley and Berol Yard, Tottenham have been handled superbly and delivered as per our schedules. Roann Limited is a pleasure to work with and we would have no hesitation in recommending them to anyone,” said Commercial Manager of Formation Group, Mark Gordon.

With the projects on track to begin in January 2022, the new homes will be populated by Winter 2023.

“Working with Formation Group and providing the new developments with worktops is a great way to kickstart the New Year and continue our business growth into 2022. Providing housing with durable, attractive and long-lasting materials is what we’re passionate about so being selected for this prestigious project is an exciting step for us as a company,” added Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.