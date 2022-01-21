Sustainble Construction Practices For 2022 

As we collectively attempt to create a greener planet, businesses across all industries are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. The construction industry hasn’t always been so green, but luckily there are many sustainable solutions available to us today.

There are lots of benefits of sustainable construction, including reduced costs, and healthier buildings. According to Alphin, ‘greener building portfolios have better operating performance and they are exposed to less market risk.’ To practice more sustainable construction in 2022, take a look at the following options.

1 . Sustainable materials

Clients, builders, and architects can support sustainable construction by choosing green and local materials. There are plenty of different sustainable materials that can be used for sustainable construction, including:

Bamboo

When constructing flooring, bamboo is a great choice. The material is renewable, durable, and lightweight. Bamboo is self-generating, so it doesn’t need to be replanted after the harvest. Surprisingly, bamboo offers a better compressive strength than concrete.

Recycled Metal

Using recycled metal is a great way to practice sustainable construction. Recycled metal helps to reduce how much energy is consumed in the construction process overall. Metals tend to keep the same characteristics, even if they’ve been recycled plenty of times. Whether you’re sourcing corrugated roofing sheets or eave struts, ensure that you choose sustainable suppliers.

There are plenty of green materials to build sustainable homes or commercial buildings. If you’re interested in a sustainable project, you’ll need to perform plenty of research to find the right contractor.

2. Reduce waste

Reducing waste is a critical component of sustainable construction. There are plenty of ways that you can reduce waste on a construction site, including:

Project organization:

Ensuring that your projects are properly organized is the best way to limit waste production. Order the exact amount of materials that you need, and carry out regular inventory checks.

Choose deconstruction instead of demolition

If you opt for demolition this can make it difficult to salvage old materials. Deconstructing your site makes it easier to keep materials for reuse.

Donate materials

If you have any materials that can’t be recycled, ensure that you donate these. You might be able to give your unused items to charity projects.

3. Digital solutions

With the help of digital tech solutions, businesses can focus on more sustainable building practices. For instance, using IoT and AI, construction workers can predict and assess the way that sites are managed, and the resources they need. To improve the efficiency of projects, there are plenty of different types of tech software. Companies might use ‘Life Cycle Analysis’ tools, or ‘Building Information Management’ software.

4. Net-Zero Construction

In 2022, net-zero construction is growing in popularity. So what does this mean? Net-zero buildings are buildings that consume the same amount of energy that they put out. These projects can be used to reduce water consumption, carbon emissions, and waste. To construct a net-zero building, contractors need to focus on renewable energy. Examples might include solar energy, wind farms, or hydropower.

Practices like these can help contractors to access all the benefits of sustainable construction. Green properties are in high demand both in the residential and commercial sector. Learning more about sustainable options can help construction companies to improve their practices and enhance their reputation.