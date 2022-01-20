TG Lynes Celebrating Landmark Anniversary

One of the UK’s leading suppliers of heating, plumbing and air movement materials to trade customers will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2022.

TG Lynes – which has its head office, trade counter and distribution centre all based in Enfield – is planning a series of events to celebrate the longevity of the business throughout the year.

TG Lynes stocks industry leading brands and supplies thousands of products including valves, steel and copper tubes and fittings, press systems, composite and plastic plumbing, drainage solutions and support systems and tooling. An extensive plant hire service is also available.

The celebration events will see engagement with local communities, colleagues, customers and suppliers.

Martin Hastings, Managing Director of TG Lynes, said: “2022 will be a special year for us at TG Lynes as we celebrate our 110th anniversary. Everyone connected with the business is extremely proud of our longevity and we are firmly focused on laying further foundations to continue serving the trade for many years to come.

“It has been an incredible team effort and the relationships we have forged – and continue to do so – with colleagues, customers and suppliers have been crucial.

“Our success is built on outstanding customer service, a huge range of stock and excellent technical, industry and distribution knowledge.

“Those pillars will continue to be the hallmark of the business moving forward, as well as embracing the changing landscape to ensure we are operating in the most sustainable way possible as we start looking towards the next 110 years.”

TG Lynes has an ambitious sustainability programme and is fully committed to achieving Net Zero.

The company has installed a 110KW solar system on the roof of its Enfield headquarters to generate its own electricity and all imported electricity comes form 100% certified renewable sources. An impressive 90% of its company vehicle fleet is either fully electric or hybrid and new hi-vis workwear uniform is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Other sustainable initiatives already in place at TG Lynes include an on-site carboard compactor, reusable plastic bottles for staff and a switch to energy-efficient LED lightbulbs.

Martin added: “We have already made great strides on our sustainability journey and we have many more exciting and innovative plans for the next 12 months and beyond.”