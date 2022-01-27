VONDER ADDS THE DOME PROPERTIES TO ITS LONDON PORTFOLIO

Vonder, the global living and lifestyle brand, has announced the latest additions to its London portfolio with five new properties called The Dome, comprising over 21,000 sq ft of residential space in three locations across London. Formely owned and operated by the co-living brand The Collective, the lease of the portfolio bolsters Vonder’s extensive collection of urban living spaces around London.

The Dome consists of 111 fully-furnished and equipped studios and one bedroom apartments in Notting Hill, Hyde Park and Sloane Square, all key locations in the capital. The latter also offers a communal area and conference room for hybrid working. With The Dome coming under the Vonder Plus membership, the apartments provide a great living solution for young renters looking to make a home in the centre of London.

The Dome locations include high quality furniture, one all-inclusive bill, cleaning services and access to the Vonder App, enabling them to be part of Vonder’s exclusive global community and Rewards platform, as well as a digital support team. The Dome tenants will be able to attend events and book amenities in other Vonder locations such as Vonder Wembley, which opened in October 2021.

Tomer Bercoviz, CEO and Co-founder of Vonder, commented: “The addition of The Dome properties to our portfolio is a key milestone in Vonder’s growth strategy in the capital, increasing our supply of great urban accommodation in central areas that suit a wide range of our target audience’s needs.”

“As momentum builds in London again. It is important people have comfortable, inspiring and hassle-free living spaces to come home to, with The Dome properties embodying this in every way possible. By providing a community feeling and an exclusive Rewards scheme with value-added services through our Vonder App, we are offering our members not only a well-designed living space, but a whole new way of living.”

The Dome portfolio joins Vonder’s existing London schemes such as the flagship development, Vonder Wembley, which opened late last year. Vonder continues to strengthen the growth of its international portfolio of over 30 locations spread across London, Berlin, Munich, Warsaw and Dubai, with Leeds coming up next. The company is also in active negotiations to increase its portfolio in the US and continental Europe as it rolls out its ‘all-in-one living’ concept.