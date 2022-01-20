Weyside Grove Show Homes Have Been Launched

Enjoying a tranquil location just moments from the River Wey, Weyside Grove is a collection of 10 two, three and four-bedroom houses by award winning housebuilder, Shanly Homes, located in the picturesque Surrey village of Send. Shanly Homes is excited to have recently launched its stunning-new show home at the development, featuring an interior design scheme by New i.d. Taking inspiration from the development’s peaceful surroundings, the stylish show home can provide inspiration for those interested in purchasing at Weyside Grove.

“The homes stunning backdrop really inspired the scheme for the Weyside Grove show house. Our neutral palette is juxtaposed with vibrant blues and greens that represent the River Wey and create a calming feel. The homes at Weyside Grove have been beautifully crafted, and we anticipate that buyers will be eager to show them off to friends and family. For this reason, we have provided plenty of seating throughout the design, to allow space for guests. The scheme has been designed to appeal to families who are looking to enjoy these properties, although homes at this development are perfect for a range of buyers,” commented Kiran Bhatia, Senior Interior Designer at New i.d.

All homes at Weyside Grove have been expertly created to meet the needs of the modern buyer. The show home is a three-bedroom semi-detached house, complete with a carport for off-road parking. A spacious living/dining area features a matching range of furniture, creating a sense of continuity throughout the open-plan space. A sleek dining table seats six, providing ample room for guests. The kitchen enjoys a prime position at the front of the property and is complete with a range of quality branded appliances.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features an impressive floor to ceiling headboard and wide bedside tables. A contemporary en-suite shower room and wide-fitted wardrobes complete the space. Along the hallway a further spacious bedroom showcases how space could be transformed for teenagers. A sleek floating desk is ideal for studying, whilst also coupling as a dressing table. The final bedroom has been transformed into a comfortable retreat for a young child. Decorative cloud wallpaper and a cloud pendant lighting create a sense of mystic and inspire child-like imagination.

Weyside Grove enjoys a tranquil village location, just a 4-minute walk from a traditional English pub, The New Inn. Send is ideally positioned equidistant between Guildford and Woking, meaning buyers can enjoy a range of shops, cafes and restaurants all within a 10-minute drive. For families, several schools are located nearby, including Send CofE Primary School which is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.