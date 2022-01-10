Winvic Wins Contract to Deliver Two Industrial Warehouses for Clowes Developments

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects has broken ground at Castlewood Business Park where the firm has been contracted by repeat client Clowes Developments to construct two industrial warehouses concurrently for NFU Mutual. Both facilities will be completed within a short timescale with handover scheduled for July 2022.

Over 1.5 million sq ft of distribution and manufacturing space is already occupied at the site – located at Sutton-in-Ashfield, close to junction 28 of the M1 at Nottingham – by household names such as Co-op, Parker Knoll and Bombardier. This next development phase that Winvic is delivering comprises two speculatively built modern warehouses. Plot 1 is 158,500 sq ft and 15m high with 18 docks and four level access doors; 10,300 sq ft of office space over two-storeys will be created inside the facility and a 2,700 sq ft external hub office will also be constructed.

Plot 8 is 126,500 sq ft and 12.5m high with 12 docks, four level access doors and 7,700 sq ft office space, also over two-storeys.

Winvic will begin by undertaking cut, fill and compaction works to create the plateaux before completing the foundations. The steel frame installation will begin before the end of January and cladding during February. External site works include all drainage and service installation, hardstandings, landscaping and parking for cars and HGVs.

Winvic is also constructing two industrial units in Corby for Clowes Developments and is delivering the first phase of groundworks, highways and utility infrastructure works at Fairham, a new £800 million sustainable neighbourhood in Nottingham, which Clowes is delivering in partnership with Homes England. Visit https://fairhamlife.co.uk/vision/ to see the latest 360 aerial progress on site.

Winvic Construction Director, Ben Shearman, said: “Winvic has been working with Clowes Developments for some time now on both industrial, and civils and infrastructure schemes including a new purpose-built facility for Deichmann-Shoes in Corby. We’re delighted they have appointed Winvic for the fourth time this year to construct this modern speculative unit at Castlewood Business Park. Our experienced team is looking forward to hitting the ground running in January and delivering the scheme safely and rapidly within a seven-month period.”

James Richards, Clowes Developments, said: “We are delighted to work with Winvic on this project. We have a small network of reliable and hardworking suppliers who achieve the high standards we aspire to across our ever growing portfolio, not just in the end product but also throughout the delivery process. Castlewood is now almost completely built out and we are very happy to see these two plots being developed as part of NFU Mutual’s property stock.”

