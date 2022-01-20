All homes are now sold at Bellway’s Shepherds Walk development in the Oxfordshire village of North Leigh, as building work draws to a close. The final homes are being constructed at the site, with work due for completion early this year.

Bellway is delivering 116 new homes at Shepherds Walk, off New Yatt Road, with half of these (58 homes) allocated as affordable housing.

“Shepherds Walk has been an incredibly successful development, and we have now sold all private homes before construction work has been completed,” said Elaine Brown, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands.

“This allows us to focus on completing the remaining work at the site and delivering a legacy of more than 100 much-needed new homes for residents of North Leigh, including a selection of affordable homes that will greatly benefit the local community. All affordable homes at Shepherds Walk have already been completed and handed over, while the final few private homeowners will be moving into their new property at the development very soon.”

The house development is located in a village setting on the edge of the Oxfordshire Cotswolds and is a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes that have appealed to a wide range of buyers.

“Selling all private homes at Shepherds Walk reflects the high demand for new homes in the area and we are now looking forward to welcoming the final homeowners to the development in the coming weeks and months. The last steps for Bellway will be to wrap up the building work on the final homes at Shepherds Walk, which we hope will be completed in early 2022, as well as finishing the remaining roads before moving all operational vehicles off the site,” concluded Elaine.

Bellway Homes is a FTSE 250 Index listed residential housebuilder based in Newcastle upon Tyne, employing almost 3,000 staff across 22 Divisions across England, Scotland and Wales.