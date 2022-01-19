Construction work is about to get underway on the latest phase of Barking Riverside, one of Europe’s largest residential projects. Bellway London Partnerships is to build 107 apartments in Phase H East, part of the major regeneration scheme, which is delivering more than 10,000 new homes on the former Barking Power Station site.

The building of these apartments will run alongside Bellway’s current development of 371 homes at Fielders Quarter, which is also part of the wider landmark scheme being led by Barking Riverside and L&Q.

“With the demand for new homes in London at an all-time high, Barking Riverside will make a hugely significant contribution towards meeting the capital’s housing needs. Bellway London Partnerships is already playing a key role in this ambitious residential project, and this latest phase of development cements our position as one of the leading developers at Barking Riverside,” said Bill Kenneally, Regional Director of Bellway London Partnerships.

“Our ethos is to deliver high-quality and attainable homes for Londoners, something which is reflected by the fact that more than half of the apartments we are building at Phase H East will be provided as affordable housing for local people.”

This newest development will comprise four linked buildings, all five storeys high, with a central landscaped green space for residents to enjoy. It will contain 53 apartments for private sale and 54 affordable homes.

“Residents at Barking Riverside will benefit from excellent transport links to the rest of the capital, particularly when the new Barking Riverside Overground station opens next year, opening up direct train journeys to Central London in 20 minutes,” Bill added.

“However, our new development will also accommodate those who need to drive for work or leisure. An underground car park will contain spaces for 48 cars, while off-street parking will be provided for a further 25 vehicles. The development will also include parking for motorcycles and bicycles.”

The first homes at the new development are expected to be completed and ready for occupation by the end of next year.A selection of one and two-bedroom apartments are currently available at the highly in-demand Fielders Quarter, with prices starting from £258,655.