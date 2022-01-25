Workman Appointed Property Manager for Heal’s Building

Workman, the UK’s largest independent commercial property management and building consultancy firm, has been appointed by General Projects as property manager for Heal’s Building, Tottenham Court Road, London.

General Projects recently acquired the 187,000 sq ft Grade II listed, a mixed-use asset in a joint venture with global investment firm KKR from Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Home to the flagship store of the legendary design furniture retailer for 200 years, the site consists of nine interconnected buildings housing a mixture of retail, office and residential tenants.

General Projects plan to reimagine the site into a hub for creative, media and technology businesses while sensitively maintaining the Heal’s legacy.

Site Close to Tottenham Court Road Underground

The building sits on the eastern site of Tottenham Court Road opposite Goodge Street Underground station and is a 5-minute walk from the new Tottenham Court Road Underground and Elizabeth Line station that will give direct access to Heathrow to the West and Canary Wharf to the East.

David Soar, Partner at Workman, commented: “Being appointed by General Projects on another exciting project to reinvent such an iconic building, is testament to the skills of our team to support General Project’s vision for delivering workplaces of the future while working with the current occupiers.”