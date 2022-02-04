Admixture manufacturer builds new future on strong foundations

Concrete admixture manufacturer Oscrete UK has heralded a new chapter following its investment in a standalone company within the Christeyns group this month.

Oscrete, one of the UK’s leading specialist construction chemical suppliers, manufactures and supplies a range of high performance super-plasticising admixtures, waterproofing agents and efflorescence controllers for the precast and ready-mix concrete and the ready-to-use mortar industries. It has operated within the international Christeyns group since 1983.

In a move designed to supercharge the company’s construction supply, customer service and new product development, Oscrete has announced its new chapter of independence which it says, will facilitate a period of intense investment and a renewed focus on core markets.

Director Scott Wilson, who has more than 25 years experience in the construction sector, said: “The pandemic brought considerable challenges in the construction sector, quickly followed by substantial growth and we’ve recognised we need a bespoke business model dedicated entirely to our industry to facilitate growth, NPD within our inhouse development lab and specialist recruitment.

“Operating independently will also allow us to develop systems which complement those of our customers, to place even greater focus on our specialist areas of technical support, chemistry, engineering solutions, admixture manufacture and supply.

He added: “This an exciting time for the construction sector with its strong emphasis on sustainable growth and continuous improvement. We’re looking forward to taking the Oscrete values and expertise into a new era of growth, partnerships and of embracing the challenges of this thriving building sector.”