Advanced Industrialised Methods for the Construction of Homes (AIMCH), the UK’s most ambitious post-war project to transform house building, will present its findings and issue a call to the industry to mainstream their use at the Futurebuild exhibition at the ExCeL London conference centre on 1 and 2 March.

Results from the three-year AIMCH project indicate it has been highly successful in producing mainstream viable solutions to tackle all the challenges faced by the housing sector, including skills shortages, an ageing workforce, poor productivity, low output and low affordability. Senior figures will reveal industrialised methods for how the industry can deliver 120,000 homes for similar costs to traditional methods, built 30% quicker, with fewer defects and less embodied carbon.

The £6.5m research and development project is a collaboration between Stewart Milne Group, Barratt Developments PLC, L&Q, Forster Group, the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) and project managed by Limberger Associates. It is supported by Innovate UK through the Transforming Construction Fund.

Futurebuild 2022 will take place from 1 – 3 March with more than 20,000 senior professionals from across the built environment sector predicted to attend. Representatives from AIMCH will deliver a keynote speech and a presentation with the project’s outcomes on the first day. On day two stakeholders and industry can learn about and discuss all key outputs in more detail at a day of seminars.

“It will be a proud moment for everyone involved in the three year long AIMCH project to take the main stage of Futurebuild and unveil an industrialisation blueprint for the industry to address challenges faced by the housing sector,” said Stewart Dalgarno, AIMCH project director and director of innovation and sustainability at Stewart Milne Group.

“Primarily, we will showcase mainstream viable solutions to support the delivery of much needed new homes, especially net zero homes, while reducing the sector’s overall environmental impact. We will demonstrate how these methods can deliver more homes, built for similar cost to masonry, something the industry cannot afford not to implement.

“The project’s partners are all leading innovators within our industry and the Futurebuild conference is the ideal opportunity to connect their vision with the decision makers who will be responsible for implementing change across the sector. This is a pivotal moment for businesses big and small to drive change and reap rewards from transforming how we build homes.”