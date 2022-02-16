Akela secures latest contract as part of a £28 million masterplan to deliver 500 new homes in Penicuik

Akela Construction Ltd, part of the Akela Group, has secured its latest in a series of contracts as part of the creation of a new neighbourhood and community in Penicuik.

This new contract for Avant Homes will deliver a further 78 new homes at Mauricewood Road and follows the successful delivery of phase one of Avant’s Carnethy Heights Development.

The Company is currently providing civil engineering services to three major housebuilders – Cala Homes, Avant Homes and Bellway Homes – worth a combined contract value of £28 million, resulting in approximately 500 new homes being built in the area.

Nearly a decade and half after plans were initially submitted to Midlothian Council, works commenced onsite in 2018. One of the challenges overcome by the Akela Construction team was to maintain the existing Talla Aqueduct which has been operating since 1905. Critically, the Talla Aqueduct provides the Glencorse Water Treatment Works with raw water and the treatment plant is the primary source of water for the Greater Edinburgh area.

The first phases of both Cala and Avant sites are due to complete at the end of 2022, however subsequent phases will be ongoing until 2026. The development will provide 57 affordable homes with provision for electric vehicle charging facilities for future tenants. Other environmentally friendly features on this site include solar panels, air source heat pumps and value engineering methods to reduce surplus soil to landfill.

Mark Markey, Akela Group Managing Director, said:

“Akela Construction Ltd has a significant role to play in the delivery of the Mauricewood Road development that will provide over 500 new homes to the north Penicuik area, including much needed affordable housing. We are delighted to continue our strong working relationships with Avant Homes, Bellway Homes and CALA Homes to drive the creation of this new neighbourhood and community.

“This latest contract win, to deliver an additional 78 new homes as part of the Penicuik masterplan, is a testament to the successful delivery of house building projects we have already delivered for house building clients. This builds on our ambitious plans to continue to grow this area of our business, both in Scotland and in the north of England from our Leeds base.”