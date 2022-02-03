Association for Project Management (APM) calls for employers to invest in project management skills through apprenticeships

Survey by APM reveals that 77 per cent of project managers working in organisations offering apprenticeship programmes say they benefit project work

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, is calling on employers to invest in the better delivery of projects through project management apprenticeships schemes for their staff and new apprentices. The call comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, taking place from 7-13 February 2022.

This follows a recent APM survey of over 1000 project professionals (with research company Censuswide), which reveals that of the respondents who say their company runs project management apprenticeships, the majority (77 per cent) consider apprenticeships to be beneficial to project work within their business1.

In the construction sector*, of the respondents who said their company runs apprenticeship programmes for project professionals, 55 per cent said they help the whole team develop themselves, 50 per cent say they bring new ideas into the organisation and 45 per cent who say that apprenticeships are a good way to recruit and retain talent.

Commenting ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, Jackie Martin, director of education and lifelong learning at APM, says: “Now more than ever, businesses and communities depend on talented project professionals, as projects and project‑based working are here to stay. We would urge employers to invest in developing skills through apprenticeships for the value they can bring and for the long-term benefits to project delivery.

“As the chartered body for the project profession, we are committed to promoting and encouraging better skills development and training. The growth of the “projectification” of work means more project professionals will be needed to help organisations succeed. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to help plug the gap since they blend a professional qualification with supported learning and development while in a full‑time role.”

For further details about project management apprenticeships, APM has a dedicated page on its website apm.org.uk/qualifications-and-training/apprenticeships/national-apprenticeship-week

APM also offers free Student membership to students and apprentices aged over 16. Student members can benefit from a range of online resources, networking opportunities and events. Visit apm.org.uk/membership for further details.

40 per cent of survey respondents working in the construction sector stated that their company runs project management apprenticeships

