BEIS SELECT COMMITTEE REPORT ON HEAT DECARBONISATION: GSHPA RESPONSE

The Ground Source Heat Pump Association, which represents heat pump system designers, contractors and installers across the UK, welcomes the BEIS Select Committee’s report on Heat Decarbonisation (to be published on 3 February).

Laura Bishop, chair of the GSHPA, said: “The Select Committee acknowledges the central importance of heat pumps to decarbonise heating in homes across the UK; without heat pumps, the UK’s Net Zero ambitions will be hard to achieve. As the Committee points out, the pace of change now needs to pick up and firm policy measures put in place, if the Government’s ambition to see 600,000 heat pumps installed every year by 2028 is to be realised.”

“Undoubtedly, it’s a complex and challenging task but it can be met through specific policy instruments and through greater collaboration with Government – central, devolved, regional and local, the heating industry, Trades Unions and importantly the customer.”

“Households across the country need greater assurance about the cost and environmental benefits of heat pumps, and the practicalities of switching from a gas boiler to a low-carbon heat pump. Heat pumps are suitable for the majority of homes in the UK.”

“The GSHPA is pleased that the Select Committee has highlighted a number of measures to ramp up the heat pump roll-out, not least the need for a consumer finance scheme, selected grants for consumers and industry, improved training/upskilling of the labour market and a Heat Decarbonisation Sector Deal. These are all measures that the GSHPA has called for, as well as the lifting of the environmental levies on electricity for those using heat pumps. These environmental levies are inhibiting the adoption of heat pumps and encouraging the continued burning of gas for heating and are undermining the UK’s heat decarbonisation policies.”

“The GSHPA will continue to work closely with Government and all interested parties to deliver the country’s Net Zero ambitions, and the specific ambition to have low-carbon domestic heating in all parts of the UK.”