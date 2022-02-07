Birmingham Property Investment Group Appointed by National Developer

Joseph Mews Property Group announces appointment by Consortia Developments

Birmingham property investment group Joseph Mews has been appointed by London-based property development company Consortia Developments.

The newly formed group, which is based within the Jewellery Quarter, is to work with Consortia Developments to bring the new Lockside Wharf apartments in Birmingham City Centre, to market.

The canal-side development, based on Scotland Street, was formerly an office building. Work has already begun to convert it into 16, one-bedroom and two bedroom duplex apartments. There will also be roof extensions, which will house four penthouse-style apartments, and a new building on the adjacent car park, creating an additional 45 homes, three of which will be affordable.

Olly Clayton, Partner at Consortia, said: “Lockside Wharf is one of the most exciting new developments for Birmingham city-centre. This is why we’ve partnered with Joseph Mews to help bring it to market.

“Aside from their extensive past performance in the city’s development sector, they understand what it takes to help deliver a high-end project such as Lockside Wharf in an increasingly competitive central Birmingham market.

“With Lockside Wharf covering nearly 45,000 sq.ft of waterfront space minutes from the highly desirable Jewellery Quarter and Brindleyplace, it represents a truly thoughtful restoration – a unique addition to the local market composed of beautiful warehouse-style apartments. We can’t wait to see Lockside Wharf take shape and how Joseph Mews will help bring this stunning new development to an entirely new audience.”

The Joseph Mews Property Group, which officially launched at the start of the year, was set up by former SevenCapital sales director Andy Foote

ANDY FOOT

Andy said: “We are really proud to be working alongside such a well established company, and on such a great scheme right in the heart of the city we love so much. Consortia Developments are really creating a fantastic addition to the city with Lockside Wharf being redeveloped, and we are looking forward to working with them to bring such incredible homes to market.”

Lockside Wharf is expected to complete in the second quarter of next year.

For more details about Joseph Mews email [email protected] or visit www.joseph-mews.com.