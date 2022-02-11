Caddick Construction (NW) strengthens apprenticeship programme with seven new appointments

Caddick Construction’s growing apprentice programme across the North West is going from strength to strength with the appointment of a further seven new faces over recent months.

The young recruits come from a variety of educational backgrounds as Caddick continues its commitment to bring through new talent to meet demand in the North West construction sector.

Nathan Crowther and Malachy Cefai join as apprentice quantity surveyors while studying for their degrees in Quantity Surveying at the University of Salford.

Nathan Worrall, from Liverpool, has joined as an apprentice administrator as he studies for his Level 3 in Business Administration at Warrington College.

Harry Young, Georgia Harper, George King and Cameron Snow were taken on as trainee engineers while studying for their HNCs in Civil Engineering or Construction in the Built Environment.

As well as studying at local colleges in Wigan and Leigh or Warrington, the apprentices are gaining live construction experience on Caddick Construction projects such as Guinness Point at Trafford Park, Gemini 8 in Warrington and AVIATOR at Ellesmere Port.

All have the opportunity to shadow team members on site and, as part of their qualifications, they also spend a number of days on site to embed their knowledge and understanding of the wider construction industry.

Ian Guildford, Contracts Manager at Caddick Construction, said: “We have a fantastic calibre of apprentices working closely with us on some high-profile projects across the North West. It is essential we equip the future workforce with valuable construction skills, enabling them to work on live projects. Work readiness is key if we are to continue to bolster the economy across the region and prepare the next generation for the construction sector.”

Michelle Swarbrick, Social Value Manager from Caddick Construction, added:“Having joined Caddick to help deliver social value across the North West, I’m delighted to recruit seven apprentices from across the region demonstrating our commitment to tackling future skills shortages in the industry.”