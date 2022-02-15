CITY LEADERS FROM ACROSS UK SET TO WELCOME LEADING INVESTORS AT INAUGURAL UKREiiF

· UKREiiF is a new annual event that will connect people, places and businesses in order to accelerate the levelling up agenda and unlock sustainable, inclusive and transformational investment

· Conference speakers to include a host of senior figures from national and local government, as well as leading developers and investors

· Awards to celebrate pioneers in the ESG agenda, including Net Zero Hero of the Year, Social Value & Inclusive Growth Creator of the Year and Net Zero Place of the Year

Government Ministers, councils, combined authorities and regional bodies representing cities from across the UK and the country’s most dynamic economies have committed to exhibit at a conference and exhibition that aims to bring together public sector organisations with both domestic and international investors and developers.

The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), which takes place from 17-19 May in Leeds, is a new annual event that will connect people, places and businesses in order to accelerate the levelling up agenda and unlock sustainable, inclusive and transformational investment across the country.

Confirmed keynote speakers include Lord Grimstone, Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade, Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, John Flint, Chief Executive at UK Infrastructure Bank, and Rachel Reeves MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Public sector bodies that have already thrown their weight behind the event include Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Midlands Engine, multiple London boroughs and Glasgow City Council, alongside Birmingham City Council, Belfast City Council, Hull and the Humber and York and North Yorkshire.

Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Carlisle, Staffordshire, Bradford, Cornwall, and Fife councils, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Invest Newcastle, Western Gateway – which covers Cardiff, Bristol and Swansea – and Thames Estuary Growth Board have also signed up.

Private sector representation is equally strong, with dozens of exhibitors already signed up including Knight Frank, CoStar, Englobe, LandTech, First Base, Capital & Centric, JLL, MEPC, Countryside, Faithful & Gould, Atkins, Tarmac, Queensberry, Thirteen Group, Delta Simons, Maber, E.ON and ERE Property.

Regional location

Taking place in Leeds City Centre, UKREiiF will be one of the only such events to take place outside London, highlighting the huge investment opportunities that are available right across England and the devolved nations.

Keith Griffiths, Founder of Built Environment Networking, UKREiiF’s organiser, said: “Hosting UKREiiF in Leeds was the obvious choice. In addition to keeping costs and carbon lower, the central location means that UKREiiF is also as inclusive as possible for delegates throughout the country, cutting travel expenses and carbon footprints.

“Further, the rich mix of exhibitors signed up so far is highly encouraging and underscores the high demand for this type of event. Clearly, both the public and private sectors are seeing UKREiiF as valuable opportunity to come together for mutual benefit and for the good of the country.”

Strong conference agenda and high-level speakers

In addition to showcasing investment opportunities to investors, developers and house builders, UKREiiF’s conference agenda will address key themes, including the UK’s net zero target, social value and inclusive growth, the future of real estate and building better communities.

Griffiths added: “At the heart of the show’s reason for being is improved outcomes for all people. That means promoting social value as well as environmental sustainability in real estate, as well as breaking down barriers and promoting diversity in all its forms in the real estate industry.”

The conference will also hear from leading lights in local government, including Andrew Kerr OBE, Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Marvin Rees, the Mayor of Bristol, and Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of Belfast City Council, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive, Cardiff Capital Region, Jo Dally, Director, Western Gateway and Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader, Glasgow City Council.

The agenda is also replete with influential figures from central government and national agencies, including Nick Harris, Chief Executive of National Highways, and Dr Janet Young, Chief Property Officer of the UK Government, as well as Gareth Rhys Williams, Government Chief Commercial Officer in the Cabinet Office, and Peter Denton, Chief Executive of Homes England.

On the private sector side, meanwhile, speakers include Anna Devlet, Head of Social Sustainability at British Land, Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive Officer at the Harworth Group, Katie Kopec, International Director at JLL, Jennie Coleville, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Landsec, and Jennie Daly, Group Operations Director at Taylor Wimpey. Heads of leading occupiers include Dr Kath Mackay, Director at Bruntwood Life Sciences, and Andy Williams, Vice President, UK Strategy, at AstraZeneca.

Awards to celebrate environmental and social sustainability

As well as hosting the conference and exhibition, the event will also include an awards dinner on the evening of Tuesday 17th May. The awards feature categories specifically dedicated to celebrating pioneers in the ESG agenda, including Net Zero Hero of the Year, Social Value & Inclusive Growth Creator of the Year and Net Zero Place of the Year

The event is being sponsored by the Department for International Trade and Government Property Function, signifying that UKREiiF is already seen as a key industry event by ministers and officials working at the heart of HM Government. Private sector partners include JLL, the UK Business Council for Sustainable Development and MX Insurance.

UKREiiF’s organisers are confident that the event will see more than 5,000 in person attendees, over 250 speakers across 14 stages, in excess of 100 exhibitors and at least 50 fringe events. For more information visit www.ukreiif.com