Collett Acquire Plant Speed Wind Energy Fleet

Collett increase wind energy carrying capacity with the acquisition of Plant Speed’s wind turbine fleet.

Halifax based Collett & Sons Ltd and Bristol’s Plant Speed have agreed a deal which will see their specialist wind turbine equipment join the Collett fleet. Taking the decision to remove themselves from the wind energy industry and focus more on their haulage operations, Plant Speed’s entire fleet of super wing carriers, extendable trailers and lift adapters have been acquired by Collett.

With multiple wind energy projects scheduled throughout 2022, Collett took the opportunity to expand their wind turbine fleet, adding Nooteboom super wing carriers, quadruple extendable blade trailers and lift adapters, alongside several specialist adapters including gyrostat tables, loading beds and tower hooks.

As a well-established operator in the wind energy industry, the addition of this new equipment increases Collett’s carrying capacity and adds to their already diverse fleet, providing a definitive range of specialist equipment with which to undertake wind farm development projects.

“This strategic decision for Plant Speed is one which sees our company focus shift from wind turbine delivery projects.” Adds Paul Lomas, Plant Speed, Managing Director. “Having worked closely with Collett in the past, the decision to amalgamate our fleet in to theirs was an easy one to make, and whilst we may not be operating in the wind turbine industry going forwards, this is a move which will allow Plant Speed to focus on other specialist haulage operations.”

Speaking about the expansion of the Collett fleet, Managing Director, David Collett adds, “with several projects scheduled, and currently underway, this move sees Collett strengthen our market position. Having worked in the renewable energy industry for many years, the acquisition of this new trailer equipment is a decisive move for Collett, and one which significantly increases our wind turbine carrying capabilities.”