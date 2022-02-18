Derby-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has highlighted the success of its annual apprenticeship programme and role as a Cornerstone Employer as it supported 25 apprentices last year alone with employment opportunities.

The contractor, which has headquarters in Little Eaton, Derby, operates across the East and West Midlands delivering high-value construction projects in various sectors including healthcare, education, commercial, industrial, restoration, leisure and residential.

Its annual apprenticeship programme enables G F Tomlinson to offer young people employment opportunities and mentor them through hands-on work in the business whilst also supporting them to achieve their professional qualifications.

One of those young persons is Ed Smith, who was employed by G F Tomlinson aged 16 whilst undertaking a level 3 course. Now aged 22 Ed has completed his HNC course (Higher National Certificate) and his HND (Higher National Diploma) in Construction in the Built Environment at Derby College, whilst working on site four days a week.

Following the completion of his studies with the college, Ed has become the first Derby College apprentice to achieve the new level 4 construction site supervisor higher apprenticeship standard.

During his time with G F Tomlinson to date, Ed has progressed to the role of assistant site manager, helping to successfully deliver high-profile schemes, including the Advanced Manufacturing Building and Biodiscovery Institute for the University of Nottingham and most recently the major extension to Barr’s Hill School in Coventry.

On his role and experience, Ed says: “I spent time getting to know all the departments, including design, estimating and quantity surveying and have since decided to progress my career within a site management role.”

“One of the best things about working as an assistant site manager at G F Tomlinson is the chance to work in lots of different places, meet many different people and work on some very interesting projects. I’ll be studying for my degree for the next three years at Nottingham Trent University, and once I’ve got my degree I’d like to work as a project manager, eventually managing £20 million plus projects.”

Another apprentice, employed by G F Tomlinson in 2019 is Tiarna Powell, who completed her HNC course at the Roundhouse with a distinction, and is now studying for her HND with the Derby College Group.

Tiarna is working four days a week, gaining hands-on experience within the quantity surveying team having worked on projects including the Blythe Valley M2 residential mixed-use scheme in Solihull and a large industrial scheme on the new Wakefield Hub for developers HBD and Yorkcourt. She will also be starting her degree in quantity surveying at Nottingham Trent University this year.

Tiarna says: “Through my work at G F Tomlinson I have been able to start my career in quantity surveying and study at the same time to gain my professional qualifications.

“I’m grateful that I have the opportunity to meet and work with so many different people at G F Tomlinson, and have the chance to work on a range of projects including Derbyshire Care Homes and Tunstall Town Hall – both exciting restoration projects which are bringing the buildings back to their former glory, whilst providing a modern upgrade to the interiors. I’m looking forward to starting my degree at Nottingham Trent University this year and continuing to progress in my career at G F Tomlinson.”

Working with the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership as well as local businesses and education providers, G F Tomlinson’s status as a founding member of the Cornerstone Employers group sees the contractor provide employment opportunities for younger people to gain knowledge and experience that can help them on their path towards a career in the construction industry.