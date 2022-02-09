CPW WELCOMES NEXT GENERATION OF ENGINEERS ACROSS ENGLAND

THE next generation of engineers has been welcomed by international M&E consultancy CPW as part of its long-standing apprenticeship programme, with a total of 12 trainees joining the company ranks in this year’s intake across its 11 offices.

Established more than twenty years ago, CPW’s apprenticeship programme is committed to nurturing home-grown talent and bridging the skills gap by taking on apprentices straight out of school, college, and university. More than 15% of its workforce is currently part of the apprenticeship program, making up a total of 35 across a variety of levels in all offices, and solidifying its investment into the next generation of engineers. The London office has welcomed apprentice Joshua Yeboah, demonstrating its commitment to engaging and upskilling promising young students. Joshua will develop his skills as an engineer and gain practical experience working on world-class projects, specialising in sustainable mechanical and electrical engineering. He said: “I’ve always wanted to pursue a career in engineering as I’m driven by a desire to provide solutions and have a long-lasting impact on the built environment. After finishing sixth form, following a brief period searching for an apprenticeship, I found CPW. The firm stood out to me as a company built upon a strong work ethic but also a company who understands it has a duty to be as sustainable as possible.

“CPW has a well-established apprenticeship program and it’s been great to meet other trainees in the company who are looking to progress in their engineering careers just like myself. Working in the London office I’ve seen first-hand the different methods for achieving results for our clients and everyone has a uniquely CPW way of working. Having a mentor on my team has also been great for my development so I’m really enjoying it.”

CPW is an international M&E consultancy with more than 240 staff based across 11 offices – including Bristol, Derby, Huntingdon, Leeds, Leicester, London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Solihull as well as Poland and India.

To join the CPW programme, apprentices must demonstrate a sound ability in maths and science, due to the technical nature of being an engineer, but also a passion and desire to be part of a team and develop a career.

CPW is dedicated to developing young people and see it as its inherent responsibility to create professionals that will go on to shape the country’s engineering future. With a culture based on collaboration and sharing knowledge, CPW strives to not only offer an environment that nurtures growth but offer opportunity wherever possible. As such, CPW funds higher education qualifications including bachelor’s and master’s degrees to enable its staff to gain invaluable knowledge, closely supporting them throughout the process.

Wayne Eustace, director at CPW, oversees the apprenticeship program. He said: “We pride ourselves at CPW on leading the way in supporting and nurturing the talent of future engineers. Through our various programmes of traineeships, apprenticeships, and vocational training, we are witnessing first-hand the positive impact we can have on young people as they start their careers while crucially bridging the skills gap within the construction sector.

“In the last ten years alone, we’ve brought close to 100 new engineers into the industry through our training and development schemes and some of our directors even began as CPW trainees. This year we are proud to have our most diverse cohort yet with more women and people from minority backgrounds than ever before. It’s a part of the business we’re really proud of and we’re thrilled to welcome our 12 new recruits and help plug the industry skills gap with our homegrown talent.”

CPW specialises in designing and integrating a full range of energy solutions into existing and new buildings to deliver cutting edge sustainable solutions that are not only energy efficient but financially and environmentally sustainable for clients.

