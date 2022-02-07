Cruden Building wins multi-million pound contract to deliver affordable housing project in Glasgow

Cruden Building (West), part of the Cruden Group, has been appointed by Calvay Housing Association, to deliver a £7.9m affordable housing contract at Garvel Crescent and Blyth Road in the Barlanark area of Glasgow.

The brownfield sites will be developed to include 37 units of affordable housing at Garvel Crescent with a further 6 units being constructed on the Blyth Road site. The new energy-efficient homes will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and cottage flats. The development will also have dedicated landscaped parking courts.

The Glasgow based design team for this project included the award-winning practice, MAST Architects, and Clyde Design Partnership.

Work is due to start on site in March 2022 and is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building said:

“We are excited to start work on this important development and to provide much needed affordable homes that deliver as much on quality, as they do on energy efficiency.

“At Cruden, we give back to the communities we build in, and on this project, we will provide a range of community benefits, including valuable apprenticeship opportunities and an additional £5k in funding for Calvay Housing Association to support even more community housing initiatives in the Glasgow area.”