CRUDEN GET OFF TO A RACING START AS THEY BUILD OVER 100 NEW HOMES

Cruden has started work on a new housing development in East Lothian, its fourth active site in the region. Situated in Wallyford, on the outskirts of the popular coastal town of Musselburgh and its historic racecourse, the much-anticipated £20m new development lies just 8 miles from the Capital and will see 101 new homes built as part of a wider masterplan development at Wallyford Farm and St Clements Wells Farm.

Cruden Homes (East), part of the Cruden Group, is building 41 new homes for private sale and a further 60 much needed affordable homes, including 45 units for social rent and 15 for mid-market rent, on behalf of Dunedin Canmore Housing Association.

The 7.39 acre development, which has been exclusively designed by EMA Architects and engineered by Will Rudd Davidson, will comprise a range of affordable homes including one and two bedroom cottage flats and two, three and four bedroom houses in a mix of mid-terraced, terraced and semi-detached house styles. The private homes will feature two and three bedroom terraced, three bedroom semi-detached and four bedroom detached houses.

The first affordable homes are expected to be delivered in Summer 2022, with first completions of the private homes programmed for early 2023. A sales launch is anticipated in Autumn this year.

Steven Simpson, Managing Director of Cruden Homes (East) said, “We are pleased to start work at this landmark development in Wallyford. Both private and affordable homes are in such high demand across the country, so bringing over 100 new homes to East Lothian is a highly-anticipated and welcome addition to our existing portfolio of new homes across the region. We have a long history of successfully working with Dunedin Canmore Housing Association and we will be supporting the local community by providing new jobs and work placements and working with local businesses.”